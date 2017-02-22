Watch: Fox News open panel discusses immigration

Tags:Fox News
Related Stories
- Putin: Iran not terrorist state
- Trump: Iran deal 'the worst deal ever negotiated'
- Trump and his team know exactly what they are doing
- Bennett on Fox News: 'UN ridiculous body fighting free world'
- How a Fox News pundit destroyed a Muslim professor on Islamophobia
- A White House that is for settling the Land Of Israel
- Fox News, a lamp in the wilderness
- Clinton increases lead over Trump
- Watch: Pete Hegseth sums up the IDF on Fox News
- A risky defense of Fox News and Roger Ailes