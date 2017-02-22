Regev to join basketball team's trip to Turkey

Sport and Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) will fly on Wednesday afternoon together with the Ironi Nahariya basketball team to its match with the Turkish Gaziantep team in Turkey.

The upcoming game will be part of the final competitions for the EuroCup, following Nahariya's last victory which was won by over 21 points.

Regev's trip comes after Turkish security forces demanded the presence of a minister in order to justify their use of weapons in securing the event.

Shabak originally forbade the trip, citing recent ISIS attacks as making it "too risky" to travel to Turkey. After Regev and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intervened, Shabak agreed to allow the team to travel, but only under certain conditions.

The Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Basketball Union rented a private plane for the group, which will arrive at the airport two hours before the beginning of the game. Players will travel directly to and from the airport to the game, without stopping anywhere on the way. In addition, Shabak limited the number of players allowed to travel to Turkey.

Shabak undercover agents have already left Israel for Turkey, ensuring the Israeli team will benefit from unprecedented security.

"Nahariya will only arrive shortly before the game begins, but the sportsmanship and spirit, as well as the security, is what matters most," an Ironi Nahariya spokesman said.