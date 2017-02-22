Rishon Lezion building evacuated

An apartment building in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion was evacuated on Tuesday night after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in the building.

The suspected terrorist told investigators he had placed an activation device in the same apartment in which the IED was found.

The apartment in question belongs to an elderly woman who lives in a nursing home, and was used without her knowledge for criminal purposes.

Israel Police arrived on the scene, closed off the street, and evacuated the building's residents before safely disassembling the explosive device.

When the area was declared safe, Israel Police reopened the street and residents were allowed to return home.