IDF cracks down on terror funding, nabs 12 suspects overnight

Security forces find large sums of cash, cars used for terror operations during overnight crackdown.

Security forces operating in Judea and Samaria overnight nabbed a dozen suspects overnight and confiscated both cash and vehicles used to support terrorist operations.

In a series of predawn raids across Judea and Samaria Wednesday morning, joint operations by the IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, and Judea and Samaria district police apprehended 12 suspects in 7 different towns and villages.

Of the 12 suspects taken into custody overnight, 9 were wanted for involvement in violent attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces.

Two terrorists, including one member of the Hamas terror group, were arrested in Jenin, in northern Samaria.

Five more suspects were apprehended in Bitot, also in Samaria, with an additional suspect arrested in Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

South of Jerusalem, two suspects were arrested in the Etzion region, while two Hamas terrorists were nabbed in the Hebron area.

In a separate operation early Wednesday morning by the IDF, Border Police, Shin Bet, and Judea and Samaria district police, more than 200,000 shekels ($54,000) in terror funds were located in the town of Dura, near Hevron, in Judea.

Authorities confiscated the cash, along with two vehicles purchased by members of a terror organization for the group’s operations.