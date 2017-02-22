One dead in accident in northern Israel

One person killed and seven injured in accident on Highway 79 between Nazareth and Ilut.





Loading....





One person was killed and seven others were injured in an accident on Tuesday evening on Highway 79 in northern Israel, between Nazareth and the Arab town of Ilut.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced a 50-year-old man dead after resuscitation attempts failed.

The paramedics provided treatment to the seven people who were injured and evacuated them to various hospitals by helicopter and ambulance.

Among the victims are two 18-year-old females, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries. They were airlifted to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Five other people who suffered light injuries were taken to hospitals in Nazareth.