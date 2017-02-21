Watch: Netanyahu lands in Australia

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife landed in Australia on Tuesday evening Israel time (Wednesday morning Australia time) after a visit to Singapore.

The Prime Minister will meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and with Israeli and Australian business people. Afterwards, he will attend a large event with Australian Jewish community leaders at the Great Synagogue in Sydney.

“After a long flight from Singapore, I've landed in Sydney for the first-ever visit of an Israeli prime minister to Australia. Thank you for the warm welcome!” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook upon landing.

"We just landed in Australia, a very friendly country, with a warm Jewish community. Australia has over 100 years of friendship with Israel,” continued Netanyahu.

“Australian cavalry freed Be’er Sheva from the Ottoman Empire. They fought alongside the Jewish fighters during World War II to save the land of Israel from Nazi invasion. They have been with us for years, and it is a pleasure to return to them.

“They are far, but they are close. And we are very very pleased to strengthen this closeness during this visit,” concluded the Prime Minister.