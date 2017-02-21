'Trump will continue to fight hate and anti-Semitism'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded multiple questions on the Trump Administration's response to recent anti-Semitic incidents during a White House press briefing Tuesday.

"It's through deed and action, talk about how we can unify this country and speak about hate, anti-Semitism, racism, [and President Donald Trump is] going to continue to do that," Spicer said.

He added that the President "speaks very, very forcefully against those who are seeking to do hate, or to tear people down because of their religion, gender, or the color of their skin."

Spicer observed that Trump was being pressed to respond to the anti-Semitic incidents even after he had forcibly condemned them and called for an end to anti-Semitism."It's ironic that no matter how many times [the President] talks about this, it's never good enough. Today, I think was an unbelievably forceful comment by the President, as far as his denunciation of the actions that are currently targeted towards Jewish community centers, but I think that he has been very clear previous to this that he wants to be someone who brings this country together."

"Every time there's an instance, I get a question, 'Is he going to denounce this one. Is he going to denounce this one. At some point, the question is asked and answered," Spicer responded to the third question he had been asked about anti-Semitism during the briefing.

Trump condemned earlier the bomb threats against JCCs across the US Monday.

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful -- and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," Trump said.