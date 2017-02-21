PA condemns 'light sentence' for Azariya

Ramallah PA government meeting concludes with condemnation of Azariya sentence, calls on residents to pay electric and water bills.

The PA government convened today (Tuesday) to discuss PA municipal elections, the Trump-Netanyahu meeting, and other issues.

According to the PA news agency Ma'an, the PA government warned against "measures the Israeli government is liable to take following the meeting between US President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu."

The PA additionally called upon residents "to pay their electricity and water bills, following Israeli threats to cut off electricity and reduce the amount of water."

Additionally, the PA government has published a condemnation of the "light sentence", as they put it, given to the soldier Elor Azaiya who shot the terrorist Abd al-Fattah al-Sharif in Hebron, described by the PA as a "martyr".

The statement said that the sentence "gives a green light for the soldiers of the occupation to continue carrying out their crimes against our defenseless", while "the occupation authorities cover up the majority of the crimes and summary executions committed by the occupation soldiers against innocent Palestinians."