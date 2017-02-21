British University cancels 'Israel Apartheid Week' event

The University of Central Lancashire announced the cancellation of an event by anti-Israel activists for unlawfully "contravening" the definition of anti-Semitism which has been adopted by the British government, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The session, titled “Debunking Misconceptions on Palestine," was scheduled to take place during 'Israel Apartheid Week' on campus.

A university spokesperson said: “The UK government has formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s new definition of what constitutes antisemitism. We believe the proposed talk contravenes the new definition and furthermore breaches university protocols for such events, where we require assurances of a balanced view or a panel of speakers representing all interests.”

"In this instance our procedures determined that the proposed event would not be lawful and therefore it will not proceed as planned,” he added.

The North West Friends of Israel group (NWFoI) praised the cancellation of the event.

"Universities across the UK have signed up to the government's definition of antisemitism and have a duty of care to their Jewish students - and staff - to ensure that they do not feel intimidated or abused on campus," NWFoI co-chair Raphi Bloom said.