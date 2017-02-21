Defense Minister: Golani exercise our response to all threats

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited today (Tuesday) a Golani Brigade military exercise on the Golan Heights with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, accompanied by the Commander of the Northern Command Major General Aviv Kochavi.

Participants in the exercise included all Golani Brigade forces in collaboration with forces from the Engineering Corps, the Armored Corps, and artillery formations of the Barak and Golan Divisions.

Liberman said after watching the exercise: "We have just observed the Golani Brigade exercise, all regular and reserve soldiers who took part deserve praise, it was very impressive.

"It is perhaps the best response to all the threats and all the fictions we hear from beyond the border. Whoever didn't see the Golani Brigade exercise can continue burying their head in an underground bunker," a clear reference to Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, who has been hiding in an underground bunker for fear of being eliminated by the IDF and who threatened Israel recently with Hezbollah's alleged ability to launch rockets to Dimona.





