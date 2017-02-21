MK Oren Hazan (Likud) pledged to work to free Elor Azariya following the decision of the military court to sentence him to 18 months in prison.

"I thought the judges would do the right thing and set Elor free today," Hazan told Arutz Sheva. "I thought it was enough, what he went through over the last year."

"I hope...that the President will do the right thing, will use his only power, and will [grant a] pardon to Elor Azariya," he said. "If he will not do it, we, as politicians, me and others in the Knesset...we will set a law that will set Elor free, because if not, we cannot look [at ourselves] in the mirror."