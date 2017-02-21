'Azariya sentence sends wrong message to soldiers'

Military law expert Attorney Gil Nadel told Arutz Sheva that he understands the feelings of those who find it difficult to accept the verdict in the trial of soldier Elor Azariya.

"I am also a human being and a resident of the state, besides being a lawyer. I want to ask whether the fate of anyone who kills a terrorist is the same or nearly the same as the fate of anyone who kills another person who is not a terrorist? After all, here we are discussing a terrorist, and most citizens in the country think that the soldier was dealt with too strictly because he killed a terrorist . There is room to pass a law determining a different scale of punishment for similar cases, one who kills or neutralizes a terrorist."

Attorney Bendel has no doubt that the verdict sends a problematic message to soldiers and recruits: "Even if there was a crime or deviation from orders, we are still discussing a terrorist murderer who belongs to a different category from any normal person.

"There is place to see how in the future a soldier facing a situation such as Elor Azariya may be protected. Many today are asking how this will affect the troops. Indeed, we must determine how the troops conceptualize Azariya's punishment. It's not easy to accept a soldier who killed a terrorist entering jail. This is a problematic message to soldiers and recruits as well," concludes Atty. Bendel.