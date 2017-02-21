Jerusalem tears down celebration tent for freed terrorist

City clamps down on celebrations for release of terrorist from eastern Jerusalem.

City of Jerusalem officials dismantled an illegally erected celebration tent in the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya Tuesday morning.

The tent had been erected on a public soccer field and was to be used for celebrations marking the release of an Arab terrorist from a lengthy prison term. The terrorist is scheduled for release later on Tuesday.

City officials charged with removing the tent disassembled it and removed the base, and confiscated tables, chairs, and other possessions left inside the illegal structure.

The operation to dismantle the tent was carried out following the issuance of an order against the structure by Jerusalem District police commander Yoram Levy.

“We won’t permit the erecting of [celebration] tents for terrorists,” said Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat. “Together with the police, we will continue to fight aggressively against terrorism, and we won’t allow any terror organization to operate in our city.”