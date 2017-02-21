Bennett revokes decision of previous minister

Education Minister Naftali Bennett has reversed a decision by his predecessor concerning the number of topics studied by pupils.

At a professional committee meeting at the Education Ministry, Minister Naftali Bennett decided to allow every pupil who wishes to be examined according to his own choice on a broader number of topics. This decision annuls a previous directive of former Education Minister Rabbi Shai Piron.

The ministry explained that the basis for the decision was the wish to enable talented pupils and those who wish to attain proficiency in a number of disciplines to realize their personal potential and to achieve better results.

The ministry stressed that the major pedagogical reforms instituted during Rabbi Piron's tenure would continue to function unchanged in the educational system, and that no matriculation exams would take place during 10th grade.

The decision to broaden the number of fields will be effective during the coming school year of 2017-18 and will apply to next year's 10th and 11th grades. "This decision will allow pupils to prepare the framework of their studies and achieve more profound study," said Education Ministry sources.