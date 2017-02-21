London: Five teens arrested on terror charges

Five teenagers aged 15 to 19 arrested in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Five teenagers were arrested in London on Monday night on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police said, according to the BBC.

The males were held after searches at four residential addresses in the capital.

One of those arrested is aged 15, one is 16, two are 17 and the fourth is 19. The arrests relate to plans to travel to join a proscribed organization.

All five are being questioned at a central London police station, the BBC report said.

No details were provided on which organization the teenagers were attempting to join, but police confirmed the arrests came following raids at four different homes last month.

“Officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command have today, Monday, February 20, arrested five males under 20-years-old on suspicion of Preparation of Terrorist Acts, Contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006,” a Met Police spokesman said, according to the Daily Mail.

“The arrests follow searches at four residential addresses in London on Tuesday, 14 January,” he added.

Earlier this month, a 44-year-old British man was arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks.

In January, a 50-year-old man was arrested at London Heathrow airport on suspicion of a terrorism offense.

The head of foreign intelligence service MI6, Alex Younger, recently warned that Britain faces an "unprecedented" terror threat that will not subside until the Syrian civil war ends.