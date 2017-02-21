No more non-skippable 30-second ads on YouTube

By 2018, viewers will no longer have to wait out annoying 30-second ads before watching a video.

For users whose internet experience is marred by having to wait out long 30-second ads that precede YouTube videos, there is a light at the end of the tunnel – though it is somewhat more than 30 seconds away.

YouTube's owner Google Inc. has announced that it will end the 30-second non-skippable videos. However, the process is to be completed only in 2018.

Google purchased YouTube for $1.65 billion in late 2006.

In a statement to campaignlive.co.uk, a Google spokesperson said, “We’re committed to providing a better ads experience for users online. As part of that, we’ve decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018, and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers.”

The good news applies only to 30-second ads, while shorter ads – even up to 20 seconds long – will remain unskippable. YouTube introduced the six-second unskippable bumper ad format last April, and this format will apparently be promoted heavily in the year ahead.

Campaiglive quoted Andrew Peake, managing director of the VCCP integrated creative agency as saying, "YouTube realizes that consumers don’t like unskippable ads." Callum McCahon, strategy director for Born Social, said the move signals that YouTube "is very worried about Facebook. We know that video is right at the very core of Facebook’s roadmap. Their video offering is becoming ever more attractive to brands by the day, and YouTube is panicking."