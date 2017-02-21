Activists protest Trump across the United States

"Not My President's Day" rallies held in 28 cities across the United States.

Activists took to the streets in the United States on Monday for protests against President Donald Trump.

The protests, which were held on the Presidents Day holiday, were dubbed as "Not My President's Day".

Protest leaders said they expected thousands to rally in about 28 cities ranging from Los Angeles and Chicago to Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the Reuters news agency.

In New York, hundreds of protesters stretching at least eight blocks chanted "He cheats, he lies, open up your eyes" near the Trump International Hotel on the edge of Central Park, the report said.

Organizers of the New York rally said they opposed the Trump agenda, including proposed cuts in federal spending and construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

"Donald Trump is literally our president, but figuratively, he has attacked every value New Yorkers embody and does not represent our interests," the organizers said on Facebook.

The idea for the Presidents Day protests originated in Los Angeles, and it spread to other locales via social media, according to Reuters.

Rallies against Trump have taken place since his inauguration on January 20, and most recently were held after he released his executive order temporarily banning immigration from Muslim majority nations, until proper vetting measures are implemented.

In one of the anti-Trump protests in January, legendary pop star Madonna stated that she has thought an “awful” lot about blowing up the White House now that Trump lives there.

She later claimed her remarks were a “metaphor” and were “taken wildly out of context”.