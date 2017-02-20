Trump comment highlights dramatic rise in Swedish crime rate

Donald Trump's cryptic comments during a Florida campaign rally on Saturday about "what happened last night in Sweden" have engendered severe criticism, since no known attacks had occurred the night before. However Trump's comments, which he later said were based on an interview which had been aired on Fox News the night before, correspond closely to what police investigators are seeing daily in Sweden.

Peter Springare, a Swedish police investigator, saw five rapes, three assaults, a pair of extortions, blackmail, an attempted murder, violence against police and a robbery made up Springare’s caseload all in one five day period earlier this month.The suspects were all from Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Turkey – except for one Swedish man nabbed in a drug-related case.

“Mohammed, Mahmod, Ali, again and again,” Springare wrote on his Facebook of those arrested, nearly getting into trouble himself for his seemingly racist remark.

On Fox news itself, anchor Tucker Carlson commented on the president's words and added “It seems like we may be missing the point of the story, which is there has been a massive social cost associated with the refugee policies and the immigration policies of Western Europe,”

He added: “Fifty years of immigration policy is coming to flower in Europe. We’re not paying any attention. We’re not drawing any of the obvious lessons from it. It's not working. That's the real point here. ”

Trump tweeted again Monday morning, blasting media outlets that failed to report on Sweden's migrant crime epidemic.

"Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!" Trump wrote.

Last month, the police chief for the southern Swedish city of Malmo issued a desperate plea for help in combating a slew of attempted murders, beatings and rapes. About 32 percent of Malmo’s occupants are migrants.

“We cannot do it on our own,” Chief Stefan Sinteus wrote in an open letter about the “upward spiral of violence.” Sinteus is not merely dealing with typical crimes that any modern city would witness Malmo had 52 hand grenade attacks in 2016 alone, a jump from 48 attacks in 2015, according to figures provided by the Swedish Police Authority.

Nationwide, the terror threat level is at “elevated” and police believe at least 300 Swedish nationals have traveled to Syria and Iraq for jihadi training. On Feb. 11, a Swede and a Danean were arrested in Turkey, suspected of plotting to carry out attacks in Europe. Tofik Saleh, a 38-year-old Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, had been training with ISIS since 2014, officials said.

A Swedish court recently submitted to Belgian police evidence – seized in Malmo – in connection with the 2016 Brussels terror attacks, prosecutors said.

During the past 15 years Sweden has taken in 650,000 asylum-seekers – including 163,000 in 2015 alone. Of those refugees, 35,000 were unaccompanied children – or at least claimed to be. The children – mostly males from Afghanistan and Somalia – are only identified as minors by the age the applicant gives. The only time an applicant-provided age is rejected is if it’s “obviously” untrue, though there’s no clear definition of “obviously.” Asylum-seekers admitted freely to lying about their age in order to improve their chances of avoiding deportation.

Carlson warned this mass influx of migrants, many of whom are uneducated and jobless, has begun to alter the face – and crime rates – of countries such as Sweden.

“[The integration policy] hasn’t worked very well, at all,” Carlson said. “And it’s in the process of totally changing these ancient cultures into something different and much more volatile and much more threatening, so what are the lessons we should draw from this? That’s the conversation we should have."