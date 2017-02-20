Trump names general as new national security adviser

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he had chosen Lt. General H.R. McMaster to replace Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

Trump made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump said that Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who has served as the acting national security adviser since Flynn's resignation last week, will continue to serve as the chief of staff for the National Security Council.

"That combination is something very, very special," Trump said of the two generals.

McMaster currently serves as the is Director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and Deputy Commanding General, Futures, of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Trump said that he has "tremendous respect" for all of the candidates he met with, including former US Ambassador to the UN, John Bolton.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that a number of White House officials who are loyal to Flynn wanted Bolton to replace him as national security adviser. Trump said that Bolton will work with his administration in a "somewhat different capacity."