Report: 1,000 Palestinian Arabs have fled from Syria to Gaza

Nearly 3,500 Palestinian Arabs have been killed in Syrian Civil War. Nearly 80,000 flee to Europe. 1,000 flee to Gaza.

At least 3,443 Palestinian Arabs have been killed in Syria since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, according to a report by the 'Action Group for Palestinians in Syria.'

According to the statistics published by the organization yesterday, the casualties included 455 women. No information about casualties among children was provided.

The report also stated that 1,164 Palestinian Arab refugees, including 83 women, are currently incarcerated in Syrian government lock-ups.

The report described conditions in Palestinian Arab refugee camps in Syria, such as the Yarmouk camp, which has been blockaded by the Syrian regime army and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC) for 1,339 straight days. According to the report, 190 Palestinians died of undernourishment and medical neglect in the Yarmouk camp.

The Syrian government has barred residents of other refugee camps from returning to their homes for years.

The report also notes that over 100,000 Palestinian Arabs have fled Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, with more than 79,000 having fled to Europe and another 31,000 having fled to neighboring Lebanon.

The report also notes that 1,000 Palestinian Arabs from Syria are currently being sheltered in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Hamas terrorist organization and which is under partial blockade by Israel and Egypt to prevent the smuggling of weapons and the infiltration of terrorists.