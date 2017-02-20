This week only: The opportunity of a lifetime

As Rav Shimon Galai prepares for his trip to Michelstadt, Jews all over the world have begun to seize the opportunity of a lifetime by adding their names to his list for prayers. Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky has sent Rav Galai as a special shaliach, to pray for those suffering members of klal yisroel at the holy & famous kever of The Baal Shem of Michelstadt. Names are being accepted for this week only.

Davening at this specific location is a known segulah for finding a worthy spouse, and zera shel kayama. Most will never get the chance to visit this famous kever, as it is tucked away in a remote European forest. Those who add their names will be prayed for personally, and all money given to the campaign will go to poor talmidei chachamim living in Eretz Yisroel.

This is undoubtedly an amazing opportunity for those who are suffering, or have watched loved ones suffer, to do hishtadlus. Donors' contributions will include having done the mitzvah of tzedaka to an organization backed by the gedolim themselves, having their name in the tefila of a tzaddik of this generation standing at the kever of a tzaddik from a previous generation, and the chance to take part in a famous & respected segulah. Those who give can rest assured that they have taken part insomething truly special.

Space on the list is limited.

