Bennett: My solution is annexation

Israel's Education Minister speaks to Conference of Presidents, says he's 'sure Netanyahu will keep his word.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) spoke on Monday morning at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem.

Speaking about the two-state solution, Bennett said, "It's no secret that I believe we already have two Palestinian states, one in Jordan and one in Gaza.

"I want to see Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump think of new solutions. We need to try something new. I don't intend to annex two million Palestinians.

"If we create a Palestinian state, everything we have built in Judea and Samaria will be destroyed. Can you imagine millions of refugees arriving in Judea and Samaria, sharing the space with their brothers? They'll tell them to go to Haifa.

"Soon Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) will speak, ask him about his solution. My solution is to apply sovereignty in Area C and give the Arabs a choice of permanent residency or Israeli citizenship."

Regarding Amona, Bennett said, "I am sure Netanyahu will keep his word."