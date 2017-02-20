Conference of Presidents Vice Chairman gives press conference summarizing recent visit to Morocco, says people know you can't impose peace.

Speaking at the a press conference in Jerusalem, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Vice Chairman Malcolm Hoenlein, spoke on Sunday about his recent visit to Morocco.

"I think it's imperative that people not look at such complex issues in simplistic terms, and rally around those terms rather than talking about the substance," Hoenlein said. "You have a partner not willing to negotiate and recognize a Jewish state, you have other difficulties, problems, that have to be overcome."

"The Prime Minister spoke of the two-state solution, Nikki Haley (US Ambassador to the UN) spoke again about a two-state solution, the President said he's for it but they're open to out-of-the-box thinking. And probably that is the answer, that we need out-of-the-box thinking and not just these trite terms.

"Two-state, one-state, half a state, three-quarters of a state - that's not the issue... We want to see a negotiated solution, we want to see Israel live in peace with its neighbors, we want to see Israel secured for the long-term future, not short-term, and that any deal that Israel makes has to take that into account.

"You can't just say 'we wan peace today' and impose it. It's not going to work, history teaches it doesn't work, and I would say most people come to that recognition."