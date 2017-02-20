Watch: Islamic courts appear in British cities

Tags:Sharia Law
Related Stories
- INTO THE FRAY: Trump’s immigration edict-Obscuring the larger issue
- Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? Ask Wilders
- German city submits to Sharia law
- Britain scrutinizes Sharia courts
- The day UK replaces Christmas with Ramadan
- Saudi Arabia's religious police lose power to arrest
- Islamic money talks and Europe listens
- Watch: Hidden camera shows women’s life under ISIS
- 'Europe, learn from Israel!': Exclusive interview with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
- Iran Women's Soccer Captain Banned From Match - By Her Husband