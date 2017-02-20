Fire breaks out in Dimona apartment

A fire broke out on Monday morning in a Dimona apartment building, injuring 21 people including children.

Magen David Adom and Israel Firefighters arrived at the scene and began to rescue the trapped and provide medical assistance to the injured.

MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller said, "At 5:56 MDA Negev received a report of a fire on the first floor of a four-storey apartment building."

MDA paramedic Orgad Cohen said, "There were a lot of MDA personnel at the scene, some of them riding ambucycles, some in ambulances, and some in mobile intensive-care units. Among the injured were several children. The firefighters brought all of the injured to the building's entrance. All of them were suffering from smoke inhalation.

"We decided to treat victims in order of priority, from the most serious injuries to the least serious. We administered first aid, including oxygen and liquids, and worked to calm the children. When we were finished, we transferred all 21 victims in ambulances and mobile intensive care units to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva."