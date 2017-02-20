Orthodox Chamber of Commerce encourages confirmation of Friedman

Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce writes Senate to recommend confirmation of David Friedman as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce has submitted an official letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee recommending the confirmation of David Friedman to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Mr. Friedman has a longstanding personal relationship with members of the Jewish Chamber’s Executive Public Policy Committee, who signed the letter. The members attest to ambassador-designate’s “extraordinary brilliance, honesty and sincerity,” and his ability to serve the interests of the United States, Israel and the entire Mideast region.

The letter reads as follows:

"We are reaching out to you as representatives of the American Jewish community of business owners and professionals to strongly recommend the confirmation of David Friedman, Esq., as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

“We, along with many of our Chamber’s grassroots members, have longstanding personal relationships with Mr. Friedman and can attest to his extraordinary brilliance, honesty and sincerity. He is the consummate professional, diplomat and American patriot who has a heartfelt connection to the Jewish Nation and the Land of Israel.

“There is no doubt in our mind that Mr. Friedman will serve with honor and distinction to advance the diplomatic, security and economic needs of the United States, Israel and the entire Mideast region.

“We are cognizant that Mr. Friedman has faced some shrill criticism from certain circles in attempt to smear him as an extremist. You can rest assured that he is nothing of the sort. Throughout his career, Mr. Friedman has successfully dealt with a diverse cross section of Americans and others, and navigated some of the toughest predicaments with aplomb.

“Yes, some of Mr. Friedman’s past statements regarding the “two state solution” and other issues may differ from the stale conventional wisdom that has failed for decades to bring peace to the Middle East. However, in our view, and the view of countless Jews and other pro-Israel Americans, fresh thinking is a positive development – and the only way a genuine breakthrough can be made in the region.

“Mr. Friedman is a man of peace and flexibility, and his fresh thinking in no way precludes him from an open mind, compromise and the ability to work with Israelis, Palestinians and diplomats of diverse stripes.

“We look forward to continue working with you and others in the halls of power towards a more peaceful and just world.