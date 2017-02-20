Trump clarifies Sweden comments

President Donald Trump on Sunday explained his comments from a day earlier that baffled Sweden and caused it to ask the White House for clarifications.

“My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden,” he tweeted.

Speaking at a rally on Saturday night, Trump spoke of the threat of terrorism arising from unchecked immigration.

"You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what happened last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We've allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing," he said.

The Swedish Embassy in the U.S. on Sunday asked for the Trump administration for “clarification” as to what he was referring to with those comments.

The embassy tweeted: "unclear to us what President Trump was referring to, have asked US officials for explanation."

The media pounced on Trump's statement about Sweden, since there had been no reported terrorist attack in Sweden Friday.

It had been speculated that Trump as referring to an interview broadcast on Tucker Carlson's show on the Fox News network with Ami Horowitz, the director of a documentary about the violence committed by migrants in Sweden in recent years. Trump’s tweet appears to confirm that.

