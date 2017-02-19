Sweden seeks clarification on Trump terrorism statement

Swedish embassy asks US what President Trump meant when he said 'look at what happened in Sweden" last night.

The Swedish Embassy in the US has asked for 'clarification' from the Trump Administration as to what US President Donald Trump was referring to when he told a rally of supporters to "look at what happened in Sweden" Saturday night.

The embassy tweeted: "unclear to us what President Trump was referring to, have asked US officials for explanation."

Trump spoke of the threat of terrorism arising from unchecked immigration during the rally. "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what happened last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We've allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing."

The media pounced on Trump's statement about Sweden, since there had been no reported terrorist attack in Sweden Friday.

It has been speculated that Trump as referring to an an interview broadcast on Tucker Carlson's show on the Fox News network with Ami Horowitz, the director of a documentary about the violence committed by migrants in Sweden in recent years.

"There was an absolute surge in both gun violence and rape in Sweden once they began this open-door policy," Horowitz said during the interview. He also described a recent terror attack and Trump understood that it had just happened.