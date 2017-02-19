10,000 new housing units approved in Bnei Brak

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Administration headed by Dalit Zilber has submitted a comprehensive zoning plan for the city of Bnei Brak. The comprehensive plan allows the city to add a total of about 10,000 residential units, with an emphasis on increasing public and open areas. Of the additional units proposed in the plan, 8,000 are to be established in existing built-up areas and 2,000 housing units will be built in a new neighborhood close to Yarkon Park.

The program is designed to determine Bnei Brak's development trends for the coming 25 years, while strengthening its economy and establishing planning mechanisms and tools to strengthen the city's position as the leading haredi city in Israel, increasing the housing supply and improving the quality of life in the city. Bnei Brak's territory now stands at 19,000 acres with a population of approximately 185,000 residents.

In addition, the program enables the continued development of the BBC business district with an option to add 1.5 million square meters (1.8 million square yards) of employment and commercial areas, with direct connections between locations in the commercial areas via a public transportation system. The program also includes construction of bike trails that connect to the planned bicycle path network.