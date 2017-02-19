Trump misunderstanding provides media attack pretext

The US media will not miss a chance to excoriate Donald Trump for making mistakes. Today (Sunday) he drew fire for "inventing" a terrorist attack that never happened as part of a speech on the need to restrict Muslim immigration.

At a rally of supporters in Florida last night, Trump said in a hoarse voice: "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We've allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing."

Since there were no reports of a terrorist attack in Sweden two days ago, the media speculated that Trump's mistake resulted from an incorrect understanding of an interview broadcast on Tucker Carlson's show on the Fox News network.

Carlson interviewed documentary director Ami Horowitz, who told him about the sharp increase in incidents of violence and rape in Sweden due to the influx of thousands of immigrants. They talked about the Swedes continued massive immigration policy and their denying the causal connection between immigrants and violence.In fact, in Sweden, three men of foreign origin were recently arrested on suspicion of raping a woman and broadcasting it live on Facebook.

Horowitz also noted that Sweden recently suffered the first Islamic terrorist attack in its history, without specifying the date or any details. Perhaps Trump or someone close to him understood the attack to have occurred two days ago.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt joined in deriding Trump and tweeted, "Sweden? A terrorist attack? What has he smoked lately? So many questions..."