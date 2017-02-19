Watch: Attempted murder suspects arrested throwing firebombs

IDF video shows Arabs throw three firebombs at Migdal Oz village, two suspects arrested in Beit Fajar.

IDF and police forces arrested yesterday (Saturday) two Arabs suspected of throwing firebombs at the gate of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion. The detainees were interrogated by Judea-Samaria police.

Video documentation released this morning by the IDF Spokesman shows Arabs throwing three firebombs at Migdal Oz on February 3, two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Meanwhile, IDF forces arrested three wanted Arabs during the night in Silwad in Binyamin. They are suspected of engaging in guerrilla activity and fomenting riots, and were transferred to security forces.