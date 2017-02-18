Car accident near Haifa kills 2, injures 3.

A father and mother were killed and their 3-year-old daughter was wounded in a car accident on Israel's coastal highway (Route 2) on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred when the family's car overturned near Kibbutz Hahotrim.

Three boys ages 14-15, who are relatives of those killed, were moderately injured in the accident.

Israel Police, firefighters, and Magen David Adom paramedics found the body of a 40-year-old woman, together with the four injured youths.

After they rescued those who were trapped, they realized there had been another passenger in the vehicle whom they had not yet found. The rescue teams began to search the area, and found the body of a man in his forties a few dozen meters away from the car.

MDA paramedics administered first aid to the wounded and transferred them to Haifa's Rambam Hospital. Israel Police have begun to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

MDA Paramedic Mohammad Tabash, who was at the scene, said he realized there had been a serious accident when he received his dispatch orders and so many teams were sent to the same place.

"When I arrived at the scene, I saw several people who were injured, as well as a woman who was not breathing. Together with the firefighters, we rescued those injured from the vehicle and transferred them to an MDA ambulance which was at the scene. We administered medical aid to the victims, who were all moderately injured in the crash," Tabash said.