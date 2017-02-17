Netanyahu: 'We have a joint mechanism' on construction

Returning from Washington, Netanyahu refuses to address report that he's backing down from new community to replace Amona.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon would not discuss reports that he was reconsidering his promise to establish a new Jewish community in Samaria for the former residents of Amona.

A report by Channel 2 on Thursday claimed that the Prime Minister was reassessing the viability of his obligations under the agreement and was weighing his options in the matter following his meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, in which Trump said, “I’d like to see you hold back on settlements a little bit.”

But on Friday, as he landed in Israel following his visit to Washington, Netanyahu made no reference to the report.

"We have set up a joint mechanism and I believe there will be cooperation between the parties," he said.

Netanyahu told reporters that the visit to the United States "was a great visit. We have a common strategic vision and cooperation and there are things we want to upgrade."

Earlier on Friday, Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett called on Netanyahu on Friday to fulfill his promise to the residents of Amona.

“Promises must be kept,” wrote Bennett on Twitter, adding, “The Prime Minister signed on an agreement to establish a new town for the residents of Amona. I’m sure that he will stand by his promise.”

