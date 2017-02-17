Will the real Donald Trump stand up please

One cannot: report the news of the week without mentioning the mishaps of the Trump administration. There was Kellyanne Conway, Sally Yates and of course Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as well as the unusual press conferences.

Hear: The press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump in almost full and see if you agree with my analysis.

And: Very importantly this program brings you Walter's solution of the most humane scheme to reduce the Arab population in our land.

Also: Walter comments on a number of events in Israel, that he believes should be talked about, and he asks for your opinions.





