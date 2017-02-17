Message from Parshat Yitro: Be careful not to inflate the Aseret HaDibrot - as special as they are.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
Tags:Torah tidbits audio
|
Do not forget: We are unique
We are Klal Yisrael. But every one of us is also an individual Jew.
Contact Editor
Phil Chernofsky, 17/02/17 17:09
Scribe writes a Torah scroll
Micah Bond/Flash 90
Message from Parshat Yitro: Be careful not to inflate the Aseret HaDibrot - as special as they are.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
Tags:Torah tidbits audio
Related Stories