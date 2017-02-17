Do not forget: We are unique

We are Klal Yisrael. But every one of us is also an individual Jew.

Phil Chernofsky,

Scribe writes a Torah scroll
Micah Bond/Flash 90

Message from Parshat Yitro: Be careful not to inflate the Aseret HaDibrot - as special as they are.



