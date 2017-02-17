

Wine and fruit - delicious and nutritious combination Naomi Nachman presents the weekly culinary innovations and also offers original recipes Contact Editor Naomi Nachman,

By PR naomi nachman Naomi Nachman hosts Amichai Louria from Shiloh winery, Scott Feltman from One Israel Fund, Adam Neustatter from Royal Wines and Elisha Aryeh from Fruit on Chocolate



Loading....





















