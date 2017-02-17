Halacha Headlines Radio Show

Join a special radio broadcast after the Shabbat - debating issues of Hassidut, Chabbad, secular studies and more.

The "Jewish Content Network" will be airing a special radio debate about the relationship with Chabad, and the importance of a secular education in the Yeshiva system.

The broadcast will be held after this coming Shabbat (Saturday night), and will feature Rabbi Dr. Dovid Berger, Rabbinical member of the RCA, dean of Yeshiva University's Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies. Outside academic circles, Rabbi Dr. Berger is best known for authoring "The Rebbe, the Messiah, and the Scandal of Orthodox Indifference".

Also joining the debate is Rabbi Mayer Schiller, a spokesperson for the Skver Community of New Square. Rabbi Schiller is a noted "Maggid Shiur", educator and author.

Joining as well is the renowned Rabbi Gedalia Weinberger, who is the guiding force of PCS, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as BMG, Torah V'daas, Agudath Israel of America and Torah Umesorah.

Tune in to WMCA 570, Motzei Shabbos at 11 PM or at www.headlinesbook.com.

You can also listen anytime on the Halacha Headlines Hotline: 732.806.8700

Download the "Headlines Radio Show" application on itunes or GooglePlay