Ex-Knesset Speaker meets with Abbas

Former head of Jewish Agency and ex-MK meets with Palestinian Authority chairman in Ramallah.

Avraham Burg, a former Jewish Agency chairman and Knesset Member who once served as Speaker of the Knesset, met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Thursday.

According to the official PA news agency Wafa, Abbas updated Burg on the difficult situation of the Palestinian Arabs and said that "2017 will mark the end of the occupation," and "We must bear a great burden to implement our demands."

It was also reported that Abbas told Burg that the majority of Israelis wanted to "end the settlements and the occupation."

While his father, Dr. Yosef Burg served in the Knesset as a member of the National Religious Party for 40 years, Avraham Burg entered the Knesset with the Labor Party.

Following his retirement from the Knesset in 2004, Burg drifted towards the far-left, joining the Meretz faction in 2008 and endorsing the radical J Street organization. In 2015, Burg joined the predominantly Arab Hadash party.