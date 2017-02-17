Yitro, a tzadik or opportunistic?

Discover the value of the righteous and their role in redemption.

Contact Editor
Rod Bryant,

Rod Bryant
Rod Bryant
By PR

Yitro is the poster child of those in the nations who choose to be Jewish or attach themselves to Judaism as a righteous non-Jew.

Discover the value of the righteous and their role in redemption.



Loading....

Click here to download the podcast




Tags:A light to the nations


Related Stories