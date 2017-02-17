Trump to introduce new immigration order

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would roll out a new immigration executive order next week that will be tailored to the federal court decision that paused his travel ban.

"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," Trump said during a news conference, according to CNN, referring to the recent decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that blocked his travel ban.

Questions have swirled over what the Trump administration would do after the three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit refused to lift a federal judge's temporary restraining order on Trump's executive order barring foreign nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and all refugees from Syria indefinitely.

Trump last week hinted he would take action to bolster national security in response to the court ruling blocking his travel ban, though he declined to say what the action would entail.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department on Thursday filed a 47-page brief telling the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that it does not need a larger panel of judges to rehear its failed emergency challenge to a lower court's temporary suspension of Trump's executive order on immigration at this time, because a new order is on the way.

The Justice Department wrote at length about the "seriously flawed" Ninth Circuit ruling from last week, but nevertheless said, according to CNN, "(r)ather than continuing this litigation, the President intends in the near future to rescind the order and replace it with a new, substantially revised executive order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns."