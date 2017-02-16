The Prime Minister did not forget Pollard

PM Netanyahu raises Jonathan Pollard issue during meeting with VP, discusses US recognition of Israeli control of Golan

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu raised the issue of Jonathan Pollard during his meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence at the White House Thursday.

They agreed that the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, would personally handle the issue with the Trump Administration.

Netanyahu and Pence met for breakfast Thursday morning. A source in the Prime Minister's entourage said that the two leaders agreed to work together in a systematic manner to change the UN's attitude towards Israel.

They also decided to formulate a mechanism for dialogue with the White House regarding construction in Judea and Samaria with the intention of reaching an understanding between the two governments.

The source close to Netanyahu said that "the Prime Minister spoke with Vice President Pence about ways to promote the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and they discussed the issue of the fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies are being held in Gaza."

Netanyahu raised the possibility of easing the parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, who is unable to find employment or attend Synagogue on Friday nights due to a strict curfew and the access US intelligence has to any computer he uses.

Pollard served 30 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel. He was released on parole in 2015, and currently resides in New York with his wife, Ester.