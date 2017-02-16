A parent with muscular dystrophy begs for help

"Muscular Dystrophy has turned me into a prisoner in my own home. Please help us cover our basic needs."

After I was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, my life changed dramatically. I've become a prisoner in my own home, unable to move on my own.

Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary condition marked by progressive weakening and wasting of the muscles. The disease moves rapidly, painfully, and there is no cure.

My seven children need to eat, to have clothing for school. Unfortunately due to my illness, I'm unable to work. Additionally, our medical bills are more than overwhelming. Here I am -- my body wracked by illness, helpless, unable to feed my own children.

I see the fear in their eyes as they see my health decline, and my heart aches to know that I cannot give them what they need.

We feel such shame that we have been left with no choice but to beg for the help of the rest of klal yisroel. I ask you with all of my heart and pride on the line, help us to move forward with dignity.

Please give so that in this time of my physical deterioration and suffering, we can meet our basic needs. The children shouldn't have to suffer just because I am.

