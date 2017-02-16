Bennett: What restraint are we talking about?

Jewish Home Chairman praised the Prime Minister for what he called “an end to the adoption of a state of Palestine position” and said that clarification is needed regarding the restraint on building in Judea and Samaria that Netanyahu said needed to be discussed in light of Trumps comments on the issue.

“I’m very satisfied,” Bennett said in an interview with “Kol Baramah.” “Netanyahu made a correct decision yesterday to put an end to the adoption of a state of Palestine position, a position which Israel had adopted for 24 years.”

With respect to Trump announcements on settlements, Bennett said that “there’s a difference between Obama’s ‘not one more brick’ and Trump’s words, which talked about a certain restraint. We need to understand exactly what is being talked about. There’s no reason that the State of Israel can’t build in Har Homa, Efrat, and other places.”

“Before Netanyahu went to Washington, we defined together very clear parameters regarding building freedom. We need to see where things stand. I don’t want to draw conclusions about that which I don’t yet know. The PM will land and we’ll hear exactly what the issues are.”

Bennett addressed the question of whether Jewish Home would quit the coalition if the government freezes construction in Judea and Samaria. “We have succeeded in recent years to advance so many things, from preventing terrorists from being freed to the Regulation Law, and now the big progress is the abandonment of two states. I’m doing this without an ultimatum and without threats, I highly respect the PM, we are working together on significant matters. Therefore, I don’t want to declare anything. Our way is known and very successful in recent years. We are seeing changes that we never dreamed of in the State of Israel.”