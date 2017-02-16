Blue Card receives grant to help Holocaust survivors

Group that provides assistance to Holocaust survivors receives $120,000 grant from the Jewish Federations of North America.

A group that provides assistance to Holocaust survivors in the United States has received a $120,000 grant from the Jewish Federations of North America.

The Blue Card announced Monday that it was selected to receive the grant for its PCTI Training for Healthcare Professionals, which educates dental and medical providers on identifying and treating the unique needs of Holocaust survivors.

Through face-to-face workshops, webinars and follow-up teleconferencing sessions, The Blue Card will work with dentists who are part of the Alpha Omega International dental fraternity and physicians and nurses in New York City who serve large numbers of Holocaust survivors, the group said in its announcement.

“For many Holocaust survivors, the prospect of being institutionalized or facing an extended hospital stay means that even a routine visit to a dentist or doctor can cause the trauma they experienced in childhood to be relived," said Masha Pearl, executive director of The Blue Card. "We hope this effort helps to educate health care providers to recognize the specialized needs of survivors, so they can help this dwindling population live their remaining years in dignity.”

Overall, Jewish Federations through its Center for Advancing Holocaust Survivor Care will distribute $2.8 million in grants to 34 organizations in 18 states, which when combined with matching funds required by the grant will provide over $4.6 million in funding for new programming for Holocaust survivors.

Founded in Germany in 1934, and re-established in the United States in 1939, The Blue Card has distributed nearly $30 million to Holocaust survivors.