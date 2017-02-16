Trump's labor secretary withdraws nomination

Andrew Puzder on Wednesday withdrew his nomination to be Secretary of Labor after Senate Republicans informed the White House that he lacks the votes to be confirmed, Politico reported.

Republican senators reportedly advised the White House that Puzder could not pass through the narrowly-divided Senate, sources said, and shortly thereafter the White House confirmed his intention to pull out.

"While I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team," Puzder said in a statement quoted by Politico.

Officials in the Republican party said there was a gradual erosion of support among Senate Republicans for Puzder. The most damaging revelation, Republicans said, was his admission that he did not pay taxes on an undocumented immigrant who worked for him for years.

Puzder also endured a scandal involving a 1990 tape of his ex-wife accusing him of abuse on Oprah. He also drew criticism for his companies' risqué advertisements and labor practices.

Puzder's confirmation hearing had been scheduled for Thursday after being delayed four times due to a multitude of problems with his background checks and ethics arrangement. One Senate Republican said it would make no sense for Puzder to wait until after his hearing to withdraw.