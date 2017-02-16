Housing prices drop for first time

The January Consumer Price Index fell by 0.2%.

Over the last 12 months the index showed a 0.1% increase. The main price drops were in clothing(9%) car insurance(6.2%) property management(0.8%) shoes(10%), while the main increases were in fuel prices(3.3%) and electricity(3.5%)

The CBS statistics demonstrate that the prices of apartments which were sold in November and December were 1.2% lower than those of the two previous months, according to the update in the Housing Index published Wednesday.