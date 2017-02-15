An eternal meeting of time and place

Netanyahu goes to Washington in the week of Parashat Yitro.

This week's parashat Yitro features the most important event in the history of mankind - the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai.

Is it a coincidence that Prime Minister Netanyahu is visiting newly-elected President Trump in Washington this week?

The hosts of Temple Talk don't think so! This week's edition of our show finds Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflecting on the Sinai Revelation and what it means for Israel and all mankind.

Our hosts share some fascinating ideas about commandments which relate to the realm of thought. Tune into this week's Temple Talk for unique and spiritually-charged ideas and an alternative understanding to today's news.





