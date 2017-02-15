Deputy FM Hotovely: 'Two-state epoch has ended'

Deputy FM Tzipi Hotovely says'finally pressure won't be exerted on us and we'll be able to shape our future according to national interests'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely referred to the press briefing in Washington between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Wednesday and said that "the press conference with Netanyahu and Trump this evening ushers in a new era of statesmanship and initiates the idea of a regional solution.

"I welcome the fact that for the first time in 25 years there is an American desire to think afresh and to respect the Israeli interest which was determined by the people of Israel."

Hotovely added that "the two-state epoch has ended. The prime minister is talking now about new ways of achieving peace."

She described the political commentators as "shocked by the thought that finally pressure won't be exerted on Israel and we will be able to shape our future according to our national interests."