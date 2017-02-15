Hevron Fund raffle ends Wednesday afternoon - hurry!

You can still help the idealists in the City of the <br/>Patriarchs develop and maintain the thriving Jewish presence there.

The last day of the Hevron Fund raffle is Wednesday afternoon February 15th with proceeds going to help the Jewish Community of Hevron.

The fundraising drive helps provide assistance for the residents of the historic city with funds going toward parks and playgrounds, ambulances, and upgraded facilities that benefit families, visitors and IDF soldiers stationed in the city.

The raffle coincidentally coincides with Open Shuhada Street week, sponsored by the Youth Against 'Settlements' movement. For the past eight years, the group has organized protests, some of them violent, demanding that the main thoroughfare for the Jewish neighborhoods in Hevron be open to traffic from Palestinian Authority residents. Officially recognized as King David Street, it is known in Arabic as Shuhada, or Martyrs Street.

It has been shut to PA traffic intermittently since the mid 1990s by the Israel Defense Force and government to prevent terrorist attacks. Numerous attacks occurred on or near the street, including the murder of Gadi Levy and his pregnant wife Dina who were killed in an explosion in 2003. After years of court wrangling, the Supreme Court finally ruled that the closure was necessary to prevent loss of human life in 2011.

Ironically, while internationally funded agitators use King David Street as an example of "Israeli apartheid," it is the Jewish community that is restricted from accessing most of the city. Hevron is divided into H1, under PA jurisdiction, and H2 under Israeli jurisdiction, and Israelis are forbidden to cross over from H2 as this would put their lives in immediate danger. In contrast, PA residents, though they must pass through checkpoints, can move back and forth with impunity.

Ein Sarah street, where the Sarah's Spring archaeological site is located is off limits for Jews, as is the Elonei Mamre excavation, and other historic locations. Even holy sites within H2 are open only on special occasions, such as the Tomb of Avner Ben Ner, and the bustling Casbah area where Jewish people once lived prior to the 1929 massacre when Arabs turned on their unarmed Jewish neighbors and cruelly butchered men, women and children.

The Jewish community of Hevron is located in what is termed the Old City by PA residents. But the majority of Hevron is a bustling metropolis which accounts for nearly 40% of the PA economy. Hevron has two multi-story shopping centers, a 4,000-seat sports area, and numerous large factories that employ thousands. There is even an official outlet of the US Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise, located on Ein Sarah Street.

Despite the inequalities and a biased media, the Jewish Community of Hevron is thriving. There is a high rate of volunteerism and community involvement, and a low to zero rate of crime and unemployment. People find Hevron to be a meaningful place to raise families and report a high quality of life and a sense of living for a purpose.

But the community still needs help with many facilities needing funds for upkeep, educational programs and ways to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people who make pilgrimages to the city every year.

