IDF Officers Visit USS George H. W. Bush

A group of IDF officers, led by Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Yair Golan, visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, February 14, for a day of familiarization and discussions with American naval personnel. US Embassy Chargé d'affaires Leslie Tsou also took part in the visit. While on board the vessel, the visitors received a briefing on the ship’s various combat capabilities and observed flight and maritime operations from the deck of the carrier. The tour and demonstration included an up-close view of aircraft catapult launches, arrested landings, and a tour of the ships vast aircraft hangars, flight squadrons, operation center, bridge, and flight control tower.



The purpose of the visit was to demonstrate the capabilities and firepower of USS George H. W. Bush and Carrier Strike Group 2, and to support cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli navies, as well as ensuring interoperability between the U.S. and its Israeli partners.

Such visits are a means of sustaining the U.S.’s long-standing alliance with Israel. The group were guests of the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Will Pennington, and the commander of the Carrier Strike Group, Rear Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell.